The National Highway and Motorway Authority (NHMA) has made M-Tag registration compulsory for all vehicles on motorways from February 5. According to details, this was being done for motorists’ convenience and a free flow of traffic through the entrance and exit points of motorways. To get M-Tag the motorists can visit the customer care center with their vehicle registration book/card and CNIC. No entry would be given on motorways to vehicles without M-Tag after February 5.