Kashmir Solidarity Day, observed on the 5th of February each year, serves as a platform to raise awareness about the plight of the Kashmiri people who have been suffering under Indian occupation. It is a day when we come together as a nation to express our unwavering support for their cause and to condemn the human rights violations being committed in Indian-administered Kashmir.

While it is extremely important to reflect on the historical context of the Kashmir issue, Pakistan tries hard to force the world to turn its attention towards the gross injustices of the present. The region of Jammu and Kashmir has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan since independence in 1947. With the people of Kashmir long yearning for their right to self-determination, as promised by various United Nations resolutions, the onus lay on New Delhi to carve out a resolution in line with their aspirations. However, what ensued instead was an unprecedented and seemingly neverending wave of repression and brutality from Indian forces.

Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue has always been clear – we stand firmly with our Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for self-determination. We believe that it is essential for all parties involved to engage in meaningful dialogue and find a peaceful resolution based on justice and international law.

On this day, let us remember those who have lost their lives fighting for freedom in Indian-administered Kashmir. Their sacrifices cannot be forgotten, and we must continue advocating for their rights at every forum available. Just because India offers a huge economic heft and a substantial political clout, the Western powers cannot be allowed to turn a blind eye to the Kashmiri people’s plight.

As we observe this day, it is imperative that we renew our commitment to supporting our brothers and sisters in occupied Kashmir. We must continue raising awareness about their plight through diplomatic channels, media campaigns, and peaceful protests. Still, it goes without saying that Pakistan might not be in a position to effectively fight the case for Kashmir unless and until it puts its own house in order and overcomes its financial predicaments. *