India comes out victorious in Davis Cup

India got victorious over Pakistan by 4-0 in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-Off here at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday. In doubles competition, India’s Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni outplayed Pakistan’s Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza by 6-2 and 7-6. In singles completion, India’s Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha downed Muhammad Shoaib by 6-3 and 6-4. Speaking at a press conference here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Indian tennis team captain Zeeshan Ali and Indian player Yuki Bhambri said we had set the target of victory in the matches. Our players showed good play. Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan are experienced players. In the tie break we were four two down, our effort was to reduce the mistake and maintain service, they said. The grass court was difficult for us. We were trying not to lose our serve. Our Indian players played well. There should be more tennis between booth countries. We got very good security in Pakistan, they said. Meanwhile, Pakistani players Aqeel Khan and Muzamil Murtaza said Indian players displayed good game. Khan said it was the first Davis Cup tie of Muzamil. Aisam-ul-Haq and Muzamil had prepared for doubles but after Aisam’s injury, we got upset.