The people of Pakistan inside the country and across the world is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow (Monday) to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination. Since 1990, the Nation of Pakistan observes February 5th as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Political parties, civil society organizations, lawyers, students and traders are all set to stage rallies and processions to express solidarity with Kashmiris brethren in their struggle for independence from the Indian occupation and reiterate their persistent support and send a loud and clear message to the world that Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle against the occupying forces.

Talking to APP, Professor Dr Aziz Hilali of the Abasyn University, Peshawar said that Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 each year to show their support and express solidarity with the people living in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that the nation pays tributes to unparalleled commitment with Kashmiris for the attainment of their legitimate right of self-determination. The entire Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiris and it is the firm belief of the nation that the Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle to secure freedom from oppression and illegal occupation. Pakistan remains the big freedom supporter of Kashmir since the conflict had begun.

They call for international community to intervene in the matter of Kashmir and save innocent lives from the Indian fascist government. Many of the freedom fighters have lost their lives while fighting for the right of self-determination and Pakistan show solidarity with those people and observe a national-wide holiday.

Professor Hilali, who is an expert on international affairs, said that the Jammu & Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest items on the agenda of UN Security Council and it can be called the unfinished agenda of the partition. The dispute remained unresolved due to India’s refusal to honour its commitments and its disrespect for fundamental human rights and international law.

He added that Kashmiri people are facing New Delhi’s inhuman tactics, draconian laws to oppress the people, who are innocent and armless. They are using state-terrorism against the Kashmiris including extra-judicial killing and arbitrary detentions, fake-encounters, stage crackdown and search operations, custodial torture and enforced disappearance and forced arrest of the Kashmiris leaders using pellet guns and destruction of houses.

As per the statement of the Martin Sugarman, the correspondent of the Daily Loss Angles and Indher Torai that over 900,000 Indian forces made Kashmiris one of the biggest open prison house. India’s illegal and unilateral action of 5th August 2019, the removal of the Article 370 and 35 (A) were in blatant violation of international law including the UN Charter. Fourth Geneva Convention and the relevant UN Security Council Resolution is to plead that the final disposition of the State of Jammu & Kashmir will be made in accordance with the well of the people expressed through the democratic method of free and impartial plebiscite.

He said that India has lost image in international system and within the international community for being a secular and pluralistic democratic state following Hindutva ideology for the minorities living in India. Hindutva advocates Hindu supremacy all over the nation in which all minorities would have to be demolished.

The main purpose of the Hindutva ideology is ethnic cleansing in India, which is based on Muslim particularly, which can be seen in the previous years when the Modi Government target thousands of Muslims only in Kashmir, but in across India.

He said that Pakistan has made great efforts to discuss Kashmir issue at different international and regional forums by unveiling the Indian fascist government and giving the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination and the right to live without fear.

He added that Pakistan express nationwide solidarity and full support towards the people of Kashmir on Kashmir Solidarity Day and further remind the international community to recall their promise for the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue. The international community has a big role to play in the settlement of Kashmir issue and other Pakistan will likely have to engage with the people of Kashmir and support for the permanent solution.