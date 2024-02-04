Interesting contests likely in five NA constituencies of Sialkot district

Interesting competitions are expected in five National Assembly constituencies in Sialkot district. There are total five constituencies of the National Assembly (NA-70, NA-71, NA-72, NA-73, NA-74) in Sialkot district.

There are total 2,796,244 registered voters, including 1,503,792 male voters and 1,292,452 female voters in Sialkot district for all the five constituencies. The Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) will establish 1809 polling stations including 536 male polling stations, 536 female polling stations and 737 combined stations, while there will be 4,477 polling booths including 2385 booths for male voters and 2092 booths for female voters.

In (NA-70, Sialkot-I), 24 candidates Including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhary Armughan Subhani, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Syed Ishtiaq Ul Hassan Gilani, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Muhammad Shahid , Pakistan Markazi Muslim League Sohail Qaiser including independent candidates are in election race.

According to the details, there are total 555,752 registered voters (including 301,530 male voters and 254,222 female voters in this constituency. The Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) will establish 363 polling stations including 91 male, 91 female and 181 combined polling stations, while 853 polling booths including 449 booths for male voters and 404 booths for female voters will be set up.

In (NA-71, Sialkot-II), eighteen candidates including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Khawaja Awais Mushtaq, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Dr. Tahir Mehmood Butt, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Muhammed Aslam Bhatt and independent candidate iRehana Imtiaz Dar are in the election race. There are total 577,281 registered voters (including 305,133 male voters and 272,148 female voters) in this constituency. The Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) will establish total 358 polling stations including 159 male, 159 female and 40 combined polling stations, while it would set up 955 polling booths including 495 booths for male voters and 460 booths for female voters.

In (NA-72, Sialkot-III), twenty-three candidates including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ali Zahid, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Nadeem Ahmad Awan, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ghazanfar Ali Bajwa,Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Shujat Ali, Pakistan Awami Tehreek Sohail Babar, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League Nabi Ahmad Virk and independent candidate Ghulam Abbas were in the race.

There are total 589,020 registered voters (including 320,186 male voters and 268,834 female voters) here in this constituency (NA-72, Sialkot-III). The Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) will establish total 385 polling stations including 78 male, 78 female and 229 combine polling stations, while the ECP will establish 958 polling booths including 517 booths for male voters and 441 booths for female voters.

In (NA-73, Sialkot-IV), twenty-six candidates including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Rana Mehmood Ashraf, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Zulfiqar Ahmed,Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Tariq Maqsood, Pakistan Awami Tehreek Ghulam Mustafa, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League Khalid Mahmmod Cheema, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Nazariati) Tasawar Abbas, Pakistan Nazriyati Party Waqar Qudoos and independent candidate Ali Asjad Malhi are main contestants.

According to details, there are total 534,798 registered voters (including 287,754 male voters and 247,044 female voters) here in this constituency (NA-73, Sialkot-IV). Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) will establish total 351 polling stations for the election in constituency (NA 73, Sialkot-IV) including 110 male, 110 female and 131 combine polling stations, while ECP will establish 851 polling booths including 465 booths for male voters and 386 booths for female voters.

In (NA-74, Sialkot-V), eighteen candidates including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP’s) Choudhry Ijaz Ahmad Cheema, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Qamar Zaman Cheema, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Sajjad Hussain Shah, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League Zafar Iqbal, Muttahida Qomi Movement Pakistan Mahrukh Mirza and Independent candidate including Muhammad Aslam Ghuman are in the run.

There are 539,393 registered voters (including 289,189 male voters and 250,204 female voters) here in this constituency (NA-74, Sialkot-V). The Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) will establish total 352 polling stations for the election in the constituency including 98 male, 98 female and 156 combine polling stations, while ECP will establish 860 polling booths including 459 booths for male voters and 401 booths for female voters.