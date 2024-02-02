Indian captain praises Pakistan’s hospitality in Davis Cup opener

Indian team non-playing captain for the Davis Cup World Group I Play-Off against Pakistan, Zeeshan Ali on Friday said his side received a very warm welcome and hospitality in Pakistan since their arrival in Islamabad.

“There were certain concerns before coming here but from the moment we landed, we received great hospitality and warm welcome in Pakistan. We have been very well taken care of since we arrived,” he said in a pre-event press conference held here at a local hotel.

Speaking about the contest, taking place on Saturday and Sunday at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad, he said that India had won the last tie against Pakistan, held in Kazakhstan but this would be a new contest. “Our job is to come and play tennis. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has made the best arrangements. We are also hoping to visit the city (Islamabad) soon. There should be a bilateral tennis series between Pakistan and India,” he said. Meanwhile, Pakistani ace tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi said it would be a tough competition against India but Pakistan were a good side in their own conditions and capable of beating any team.

“All teams that came here in the past for Davis Cup tie were stronger than us but we prevailed against them. Though Indian team play well on grass courts, I believe we will have a slight edge against them,” added the seasoned player, who will also be playing in the singles competition in the Davis Cup.

“We are fully focused on the tie and are looking forward to emerge victorious,” he said.

To a question, he said politics should not be involved in sports. “Our cricket team visited India. Now, the Indian tennis team is in Pakistan for the Davis Cup.

“I hope the Indian cricket team will also come to Pakistan to play the Champions Trophy”, he said adding that Pakistan sent a message of peace when its team toured India for the Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan’s tennis veteran Aqeel Khan said Pakistan players had undergone rigorous training for the event and were eager to perform. “We hope to see some good competitions. The recent rain spell affected our practice but we managed to cover that to a large extent.”

Captain Mohammad Abid said his side’s preparation for the competition was complete and they would try to deliver their best.

As per the draws after the presser, the singles competitions include Aisam vs Ramkumar Ramanathan and Aqeel vs Sriram Balaji, to be held on Saturday. While doubles will take place on Sunday wherein Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza and Barkatullah will lock horns with Yuki Bhambri Saketh Myneni. The doubles will be followed by two other singles on the same day where Aqeel will take on Rajkumar and Aisam will be vying against Sriram.

The Indian squad, comprising five players and as many support staff arrived in Islamabad on late Sunday for the all-important tie. The Indian Davis Cup team is visiting Pakistan first time after 1964.