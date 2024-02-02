Geneva Engage Awards Pakistani mission ranked first for social media engagement

Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva has been awarded the first place in the ‘social media engagement’ category at the international 9th Geneva Engage Awards.

Held by Diplomatic Foundation – a Swiss-Maltese non-governmental organisation – on Thursday, the awards recognized the nominees in different categories including international organizations, non-governmental organizations and associations, permanent representations, effective and innovative events and accessibility award. Among other Permanent Missions which also received awards included those of European Union, France, Italy, Norway, Kazakhstan, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and others. Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva Bilal Ahmad dedicated the award to the hard work of his team at the Mission and his predecessor and now Pakistan Ambassador in Beijing Khalil Hashmi. The ambassador also lauded the dedicated and sustained efforts of Pakistan’s Foreign Office in the field of public and digital diplomacy, which was yielding positive and encouraging results.