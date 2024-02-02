Mind games important for fostering physical, mental growth in youth: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday emphasizing the importance of sports, particularly mind games, in fostering both physical and mental development of youth, said that the chess game helps to instill discipline in individuals’ thought processes.

Addressing the launch of the Prime Minister’s National Mind Sports Initiative, the prime minister highlighted the positive impact of such mind games on mental well-being and said the youth engaged in such healthy activities would become successful professionals in the future.

He said these games promote cognitive activity and critical thinking among the players.

The prime minister said he was happy that he made a commitment to this special cause, and he will also continue to support and promote this cause in the future. He said every school in the country should have access to this game.

Acknowledging the contribution of the federal minister for inter-provincial cooperation, Fawad Hassan Fawad, PM Kakar said that due to his personal efforts, the launch of this initiative became possible.

Fawad Hassan Fawad, on the occasion, informed us that, under the initiative, the facility of mind games would be given in 10,000 public schools across the country.

“We are going to take it across all the public schools in Pakistan, and we are also engaging the corporate sector and inviting the private schools to have this in every single school in the country,” he added. The minister said that in the first month, some 100 schools in Islamabad would be given the facility.

The minister also recalled the tremendous performance of the late Mir Sultan Khan, a native chess player from Sargodha, who won the British Chess Championship in 1929, 1931, and 1932.

To acknowledge the performance of Mir Sultan Khan, President Arkady Dvorkovich presented an award to Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who received the award on behalf of Mir Sultan Khan.

The President of the International Chess Federation, speaking on the occasion, said that besides being a mind game, chess was a lot of fun too. He said this game was very important for a country like Pakistan, where millions of young people were growing up.

He said, “Some 6,000,000 kids in 10,000 schools in Pakistan will have the chance to get access to this game. He said the federation will support and train the teachers, who will then train kids.”

The Managing Director (MD) of the International Chess Federation, Dana Reizniece-Ozola, President of the Asian Chess Federation, Sheikh Sultan bin Khaleefa Alnahyan, and President of the Pakistan Chess Federation, Muhammad Hanif Qureshi, were also present on the occasion.