Over 1.68 million voters to elect 4 MNAs, 9 MPAs in Karachi East district

Over 1.68 million registered voters in Karachi East district will elect four National Assembly members and nine provincial Assembly members of Sindh Assembly in general election scheduled on February 8.

According to ECP data, after current digital census, the East district is the second largest district of Karachi division after Central. National Assembly constituencies NA 235, NA 236, NA 237 and NA 238 fall in the district East Karachi having the total number of voter 1687810. The hundreds of candidates belonging to (MQM-P), Jammat-e-Islami (JI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Tahreek e Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and the independents are vying for NA and PA seats. Out of 1687810 eligible voters almost 50 percent each male and female voters will exercise right of franchise in the general polls.

The Election Commission of Pakistan with the help of Caretaker provincial government, Sindh Police, Rangers and law enforcing agencies have adopted administrative and security arrangements for the smooth conduct of General elections. The District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Altaf Ahmed Shaikh has said all required arrangements were made for holding of the general polls in transparent manner and strict action will be taken against violation of ECP’s code of conduct.

The officials of provincial Election Commission said all government organizations including district administration, Police, Rangers, Local Government department and other institutions are bound to provide support to Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting free, fair and transparent general polls on February 8, 2024.