Farmers protest in Brussels, surround the European Union Parliament

Farmers demand that the laws imposed on them be withdrawn immediately

In Brussels, during the protest, farmers surrounded the European Parliament and set a fire in front of the building, which spread heavy smoke in the area.

According to the reports of foreign news organizations, during the protest on the occasion of the conference on climate change, the farmers also parked their tractors in protest around the parliament, while the leaders of the European Union also participated in the conference.

Meanwhile, there were also clashes between the police and the farmers, the protesters threw eggs at the police while the police used water cannons in response.

Farmers say that the laws imposed on them have made the life of the farmers involved in agriculture miserable, due to which agriculture has not been profitable for them.

