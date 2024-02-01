Admin opens roads of Murree after heavy snowfall

The Murree administration on Thursday opened all the roads for vehicular traffic after the Wednesday night heavy snowfall. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, the ‘Pulgaran’ toll plaza and the main road of Murree had been opened for tourists. After snowfall in Murree, all the roads had been restored for traffic as snow had been removed using heavy machinery, he added. The DC said that the district administration was providing all possible facilities to the tourists, he said adding, that the administration on Wednesday night used all available resources to clear blocked roads due to heavy snowfall. Agha Zaheer said that the administration was committed to facilitating the tourists and working round the clock to promote tourism in Murree. The business circles of Murree should also provide all possible support to the tourists, he said and also lauded the steps taken by the business community of Murree to provide relief to the tourists. He appreciated the step under which ‘Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran’ Murree and Hotel Association on Wednesday night shared the contact numbers on social media to help and assist the tourists. The administration was also taking all possible steps to promote tourism and facilitate the tourists, Agha Zaheer added.