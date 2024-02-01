Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed with Zeal & fervor on Feb 5: AJK PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, has announced that Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 will be observed with zeal and fervor, sending a clear message to India that millions of people in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for freedom of their motherland.

According to Kashmir Media sources, during a joint press. conference with All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK (APHC)-AJK leaders in Islamabad, Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq stated that the day would be marked as a public holiday, and business activities would be halted.

He emphasized the need for rallies, processions, and other programs to express unity with the oppressed people living under illegal Indian occupation in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Anwar-ul-Haq expressed strong condemnation of India’s actions on August 5, 2019, and recent decisions by the Indian Supreme Court. He reiterated the commitment to the rightful struggle for self-determination and assured that Azad Jammu and Kashmir would not step back in its efforts to raise awareness about the dire situation in the occupied territory.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister anticipated increased global attention towards Kashmir’s cause, as efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris would intensify. He pledged to inform international forums, including the United Nations and OIC, about the sacrifices made by Kashmiris and urged for united support for their just cause.

PM Anwar-ul-Haq stressed the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day as an occasion to demonstrate unity and send a strong message to the international community.

Several prominent figures, including Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Mohammad Farooq Rahmani, Syed Yousuf Nasim, Mir Tahir Masood, Altaf Hussain Wani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani, Faiz Naqashbandi, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Chaudhry Shahin Iqbal, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, Sanaullah Dar, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqub, Nisar Mirza, Hassan al Bana, Javaid Iqbal Butt, Zahid Safi, Haji Sultan Butt, Syed Mushtaq, Syed Mansoor Ahmed Shah, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Abdul Majid, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Sheikh Abdul Majid, Syed Aijaz Rahmani, Raja Khadim Hussain, Dawood Yousuf Zai, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Zahid Ashraf, Muhammad Shafiq Dar, Gulshan Ahmed, Mansoor Ahmed Dar and Sheikh Abdul Majid attended the conference. The Prime Minister concluded by expressing hope that through the sacrifices of Kashmiris, a free Jammu and Kashmir would emerge from the clutches of Indian oppression one day.