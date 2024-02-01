ECP takes notice of development projects promotion by caretaker govts

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the promotion of development projects by the caretaker governments and sought a report from the Chief Secretaries of four provinces. The caretaker governments are running campaign in the form of advertisements for development projects, which is likely to affect the conduct of fair and transparent elections, the spokesman of ECP told APP. Quoting the example, he said that ‘Green Bus Service’ campaign in Sindh is being carried out, and clarified that caretaker governments are bound to work within the law. The ECP issued letter in the names of the Chief Secretaries of all the provinces directing the caretaker governments to stop advertising any development projects until the general elections are conducted in a peaceful manner.