Pak HC-designate to Sri Lanka calls on President Alvi

Pakistan’s High Commissioner-designate to Sri Lanka Major General (Retd) Faheem Ul Aziz called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday. During the meeting, the president said that Pakistan attached great importance to its bilateral relations with Sri Lanka, which spanned over seven decades of the strong bonds, according to a President House news release. President Alvi stressed the need to further promote the people-to-people and cultural contracts between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, besides consolidating the ties in the fields of economy and education. He said that bilateral trade volume with Sri Lanka must be increased to its full potential, adding the goodwill feelings of the two countries towards each other should be converted into strong economic ties. President Alvi said that Pakistan had Buddhist heritage sites which were of great importance for the promotion of tourism activities in the country. The president congratulated Major General (Retd) Faheem Ul Aziz on his appointment as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka.