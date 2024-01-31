Free textbooks from nursery to 12

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department in a notification issued here notified provision of free textbooks from class nursery to 12 for the academic year 2024-25.

The notification said 100 free textbooks would be published from class nursery to class 03, 80 percent from class 04 to 05 while the remaining 20 percent would be managed from old textbooks for the academic. Similarly, 50 percent textbooks would be published for classes 06 to 12 and the remaining 50 percent would be managed from old textbooks, it added. The education department advised the heads of the schools to collect old books from students before the announcement of final results and launch an awareness campaign on the preservation of national resources and the importance of books by giving incentives in the shape of certificates and medals.

The department also advised exploring the possibilities of soft copies of textbooks to be used through personal, registered cell phones or on tablets, laptops of the students for the academic year 2025-26 and have consultation with the parents teachers council.