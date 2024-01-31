Independent candidates withdraw in favor of MQM-P candidates

Senior Deputy Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan MQM-P candidate for National Assembly Constituency NA-244 Dr. Muhammad Farooq Sattar met with independent candidates at NA-244 Central Election Office here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Independent candidate NA-247 Muhammad Ali Marri, Independent candidate PS-117 and PS-123 Faizan Hussain, and Muzmal Mumtaz, Muhammad Bilal, Shehzad Ahmed and Mohsinul Haq from Constituency PS 116 announced their withdrawal in favor of MQM Pakistan-backed candidates from their respective constituencies.

Independent candidates made this announcement while holding a press conference along with Dr. Farooq Sattar. Dr. Farooq Sattar welcomed all the independent candidates and thanked them for announcing their withdrawal. On this occasion, the in-charge committee Shakeel Ahmed, members of COC and officials and workers of the town were also present.