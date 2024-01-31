Sindh Govt declares Feb 5 as public holiday across the province

Sindh Government has announced to observe February 5 (Friday) as a public Holiday across the province in connection with “Kashmir Solidarity Day”. According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, February 5 will be observed as a public holiday across the province on the occasion of “Kashmir Solidarity Day, except for those engaged in essential services, all public and private institutions will remain closed. To signify political and moral support in the struggle for self-determination and to honour their martyrs, a one-minute silence will be observed at about 20 am on February 5, the notification stated.