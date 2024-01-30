EU delegation meets Sindh Home Minister for election

A four-member delegation of the European Union called on Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prison Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz here on Tuesday and discussed 8n detail the arrangements for the February 8 elections. Home Secretary Sindh Iqbal Memon was also present on the occasion.

The meeting also discussed the measures with special reference to law & order and administrative arrangements to ensure free, fair and transparent polls.

The Home Minister briefed the delegation about the security measures and said that full cooperation was being extended to the Election Commission of Pakistan in transparently conducting the elections.

He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling its duty of ensuring timely, free, fair, and transparent elections. Emphasizing that the caretaker setup would uphold complete impartiality, he underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

He emphasized that safeguarding voters and candidates is the constitutional duty of the caretaker government, and assured that the government has diligently implemented measures to ensure their complete security. The EU delegation expressed optimism, noting that the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are expected to conduct free and fair elections in accordance with the country’s constitution.