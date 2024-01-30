Tourists advised to get weather updates before visiting Murree

The Murree district administration has advised the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to traveling to Murree.

According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the administration on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Zaheer Abbas Sherazi had finalized all arrangements for snowfall season. The tourists were being given information about weather updates and travel advisories at all entry points of Murree, he added.

He said that the tourists had been advised to take all due precautions.

The tourists had also been requested to follow the instructions being given at the entry points, he said adding, that strict action by the law was also being taken against parking rules violators.

Murree District Administration had set up a special control room to facilitate the people, particularly tourists, he added.

The control room was working round the clock under the supervision of senior officers.

In case of any difficulty, the tourists could get help and guidance from the tourist facilitation centers. The citizens were also advised to follow the traffic rules to ensure the flow of traffic on the roads. The tourists could contact Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, Tourism Helpline-1421, or PDMA Helpline-1129 in case of emergency, he added.

The spokesman informed that the DC had visited different areas to review the arrangements finalized by the administration to facilitate the tourists.

After the snowfall in Murree, all the staff concerned and machinery were fully operational. Personnel from various departments were present at all the tourist facilitation centers to guide and assist the tourists, he added.

He informed that machinery and human resources were being used to remove snow from the roads. The administration had taken solid steps to remove snow from different roads to facilitate the tourists, he said. The personnel of all the departments concerned were in the field and traffic was normal on the roads, he added.

Snowfall in Naran

Heavy snowfall continued on Monday in Kaghan, Naran, Shogran and Babusar Top for the third consecutive day and is expected to persist until the coming Sunday. This information was disclosed by the spokesperson of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), Mozam Ali, while talking to APP.

He further stated that during the three days of heavy snowfall, Shogran received 1.5 feet of snow, Naran 2.5 feet, Babusar up to 3.5 feet, and Kaghan up to 7 inches of snow. Mozam Ali mentioned that the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) road was opened up to Rajwal, and tourists were permitted to proceed beyond this area.

The KDA has also established a tourist facilitation center at Balakot, where staff has been deployed to assist and support tourists as well as locals. Following the heavy snowfall, a large number of tourists have arrived in the picturesque valleys of Kaghan and Naran to experience live snowfall.

Rain and Flash Floods

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain of moderate to heavy intensity with snowfall over the hills across the country from January 31 to February 04 with chances of flash floods in Balochistan amid heavy rain.

A westerly wave persisting in the country till February 04 will bring rain across the country including Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

In Balochistan, rain with isolated heavyfalls with snowfall over the hills is expected in Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Chagi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah on February 02-03.

In Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, moderate to heavy rain-snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from January 31 to February 04 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, moderate to heavy rain-snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from January 31 to February 04 with occasional gaps.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain with moderate or heavy with snowfall over the hills is expected in Murree and Galliyat from January 31 to February 01 and February 03 and 04 with occasional gaps.

Light to moderate rain is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Pothohar region, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sahiwal and Okara from January 31 to February 01 and on February 03 and 04 while in Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahimyar Khan on February 02 and 03.

In Sindh, light to moderate rain is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, and Kashmore on February 02 and 03 while cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in other parts of the province. About the possible impacts and advice, the PMD said that heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dalbandin, and Khuzdar on February 02 and 03.

Moderate to isolated heavy rain with snowfall over the hills may cause landslides and closure of roads in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on January 31 and February 01.

The tourists have been advised to remain cautious during the spell. Rain may be beneficial for the standing crops, particularly in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.