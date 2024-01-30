FIA investigates Rahat for money-laundering after viral video

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started a money-laundering and tax evasion inquiry into singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after it was revealed that the musician made nearly eight billion Rupees in 12 years for local and international concerts.

The decision of Pakistani tax authorities comes as the global star grapples with the scandal of violent behaviour following the emergence of a sensation video which shows him repeatedly beating one of his band members over a missing bottle of liquor. The beating video has shocked tens of millions of people around the world.

According to reports, FIA has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to hand over full record of Rahat’s assets and income tax. This isn’t for the first time that the singer has run into troubles with the FIA and the FBR but the nature of allegations is quite serious.

The FIA acted after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s former global promoter Salman Ahmed revealed that the singer had made around eight billion Rupees in 12 years with him.