Send SMS to 8300 and check your constituency

The people of the country have been provided a unique facility to know about their constituency number, polling station and others relevant details by just sending SMS to 8300. According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesman, “The commission has started providing comprehensive voting details to facilitate voters to cast their vote in smooth manner.” “A voter can acquire his voting information by sending his National Identity Card number (without hyphen) via SMS to 8300,” it added. The spokesperson highlighted, “There is a service fee of Rs 2 per SMS for this facility.” Urging all voters to promptly acquire voting details for themselves and their family members, he emphasized the importance of avoiding any inconvenience at the polling station.