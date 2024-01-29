WSU professor talks Fulbright scholarships at SMIU

Professor Emeritus at Washington State University (WSU) Dr. Mushtaq Memon has said that Pakistan was the largest Fulbright programmes beneficiary in the world, which sends annually 200 faculty members, post-doctorates, PhD students and others to the USA.

He said this while delivering a lecture on “Fulbright Scholarship & Fellowship Opportunities for Students, Post Doctorates and Faculty Members in the United States” at Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Monday.

Dr. Memon, who is a Fulbright specialist and have 35 years teaching experience in USA, said the Fulbright Scholar Program was the largest scholar exchange program in the world, which was started in 1946 just after end of the World War II by US late Senator William Fulbright. “Due to the destruction by the WWII Senator William Fulbright thought to bring the world close to each other and then he started this program with the help of the US government by selling the leftover ammunition of the WWII,” Dr Mushtaq Memon said and added that the students, faculty and administrative staff of Pakistan can benefit from these multiple academic exchange programs which are being offered by the USA for long term as well as short term period.

He further said that 800 US scholars are working in 150 countries for Fulbright programs and other related academic exchange programs, similarly, 1200 scholars come to the USA under the Fulbright Scholar programs. Also, Fulbright Commissions are working in 50 countries, which helps the people who want to study in the USA.

Dr. Memon said it is a golden opportunity and a privilege for Pakistan’s students, faculty and administrative staff especially women and aspiring people of rural areas of Pakistan to study in the USA. He further said that the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan is also helping the students and faculty members of Pakistan in availing these opportunities.

He suggested that the faculty members of universities should prepare their students for Fulbright Scholar Exchange Programs as the students can qualify it on merit. He suggested that SMIU can establish a research centre in collaboration with the USA. “I am thankful to the Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sahrai for inviting me in the historic institution of Pakistan-SMIU, he said and added that he feels to be honoured over here.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai in his speech said that for the human development of Pakistan, our youth must avail the Fulbright Scholar Exchange Programs and after completing their education at abroad they must come back to their own country because they have a bond with this land. He said in this digital world we have to develop a research culture and expand collaboration with the research institutions of the USA and other countries.

The vice chancellor said although Dr. Mushtaq Memon is a US citizen he is a son of the soil and he has never disconnected himself with his own country- Pakistan. Dr. Sahrai said that whenever he comes to Pakistan he visits it’s all parts and specially Sindh, where he shares his views about Fulbright and other opportunities with students and faculty.

Dr. Aamir Umrani, Director ORIC warmly welcomed the guest and introduced him with the audience. Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences also spoke on the occasion. The Question-Answer session was also held. The lecture was attended by deans, chairpersons, faculty, officials and students.