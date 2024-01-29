CM ensures full support for peaceful elections

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan to discuss the peaceful conduct of upcoming general elections and review the preparations. Mohsin Naqvi, in his remarks, assured full support from the Punjab government for the seamless execution of the election process. He emphasized the implementation of the Election Commission’s code of conduct, and measures will be taken to ensure compliance. The chief minister further stated that law enforcement, including the police and other security agencies, will play a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law during the electoral process. The Provincial Election Commissioner acknowledged the valuable cooperation of the Punjab government in this regard.