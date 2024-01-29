Nawaz Sharif: sole option for country’s growth: Rana Sana Ullah

Former Interior Minister and President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Punjab Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that the PML-N is the only party that has focused on the revival of the economy which was shattered by the imprudent policies of the previous government.

Addressing a public gathering in Chak No.100-JB Karriwala here on Monday, he said that Nawaz Sharif is the only available option who could put the country back on the growth trajectory through his economic vision.

He said that the country was facing unprecedented loadshedding and terrorism when the PMLN took reins of the government in 2013. “However, under the visionary leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, the PMLN not only overcome the menace of loadshedding and terrorism but also put the country on the road to progress and prosperity,” he added.

“The country was making progress by leaps and bounds during 2017 but unfortunately an ineligible person was clamped on the nation who was so hostile with the country that he did never sit with the opposition during his whole tenure for resolving national issues,” he added.

He said that the hostile man hatched ill-conceived policies which created economic instability in the country and now the entire nation was bearing the burnt of his misdeeds. He termed the PTI founder a Fitna and said that he had injected poison in the mind of young generation due to which the nation had suffered from a horrific tragedy of May 9 when monuments of national heroes were disgraced and sensitive military installations were vandalized.

He said that the PMLN never indulged in the politics of victimization rather the accused of 9th May riots were harvesting fruits of their own deeds. He said that the PTI founder promoted the culture of hate in the country and he implicated his opponents in false and fabricated cases. “A false heroin case was also registered against me which never proved,” he added.

Rana Sana Ullah said that the entire country was experiencing a worst price hike and inflation which had made the life of the common man miserable. He said that the PMLN was the only party which always preferred public welfare and betterment. “Now the party would also strive hard to overcome the prevailing issues if the people elected it during the upcoming general elections,” he added.

He said that PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif would visit Faisalabad and address a mammoth public gathering in Dhobi Ghatt Ground on February 2. He appealed the people to support the PML-N and reject those elements with their vote power who put the country at the verge of bankruptcy.

He also assured the area people to provide gas and other facilities in their locality in addition to redressing their genuine problems on a priority basis after the election. Chaudhary Waqas Gill Numberdar, Chaudhary Hamid Waince and other notables of the area were also present on the occasion.