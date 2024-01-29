DC reviews security

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, during a meeting at the DC’s office here on Monday, reviewed security and monitoring plans for the general elections.

The primary focus was to assess preparations and ensure facilities during the polling process.

Stressing the significance of the electoral process, Rafia Haider highlighted that around 1,120 polling stations, 2,202 polling booths, and 44 offices of the returning officers had been identified as highly sensitive.

The deputy commissioner issued directives for the installation of CCTV cameras at all identified sensitive polling stations. Joint teams, comprising district administration, Safe City Authority, and the police, are working collaboratively to implement security measures.

Rafia Haider assured that all available resources were being utilized. Ensuring the safety and facilitation of voters remained a top priority, underscoring the collective efforts towards a successful and democratic electoral process.