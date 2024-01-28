Inflation, employment main concerns of NA-119 voters

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz is contesting election from NA-119 for the first time. Total population of the constituency is almost 916,517. Total voters in the constituency are 520,829, out which 277,172 are men and 243,657 women voters.

There are 338 polling stations in NA-119, while number of polling booths is 994. Major areas of this constituency are Singhpura, Bhagbanpura, Jamelabad, Daroghawala, Bund Raod, China Scheme and others.

There are a total of 19 candidates contesting election from the constituency. Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s Aleem Khan has withdrawn his candidature in favour of Maryam Nawaz from this constituency.

From NA-119, Pakistan People’s Party candidate

is Iftikhar Shahid, while Zulfiqar Ali is candidate of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Different people, while talking to APP in the constituency, said on Sunday that inflation and employment were major concerns of the people of NA-119. Ali Shahid, a resident of Singhpura, said, “Major problems of the constituency are high inflation, clean drinking water, encroachments, poor condition of roads, etc.”

Another resident from China Scheme said that current inflation in the country had made it difficult for common people to survive. Shahid Saqib from Bund Road said that every individual had its own political affiliation and people would vote for candidates of their choice.

Most of people from NA-119 said they would exercise their right to vote on February 8, but they also expressed apprehension that their problems would not be solved like in the past.

During 2018 general election, the current NA-119 Lahore-III constituency was part of NA-127 Lahore-V, from where PML-N candidate Ali Pervaiz Malik secured 113,273 votes and stood victorious, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema was his opponent, who had secured 66,861 votes. During 2018 general election, 51 per cent turnout was witnessed in the constituency.