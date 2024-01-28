Travel and Adventure Show: Pakistan unveils its tourism potential in New York

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with Provincial tourism departments, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan Counsel General at New York and private sector companies, showcased the nation’s diverse tourism potential at the ‘Travel and Adventure Show New York,’ held from January 27-28.

A 60 members’ delegation having representatives of PTDC, TDAP, and 24 private sector companies represented Pakistan at the Travel and Adventure Show, New York, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

The Pakistan Pavilion at Travel and Adventure Show New York, was formally inaugurated by the Pakistani Ambassador to the USA Masood Khan while Tourism Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Ghulam Muhammad and former Minister for Tourism Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Building on the success of the previous year, where the Pakistan Pavilion received the prestigious “Best New Exhibitor Award” for 2023, Pakistan also received best stall of the year award for 2024 from the organizers of the event. The event aims to provide a platform to exhibit the immense potential of Pakistan’s tourism industry.

The Travel and Adventure Show will feature live performances by artisans specializing in lacquer woodwork and doll making. The delegation seeks to establish valuable connections with leading international players in the tourism sector, fostering collaboration to attract a greater number of tourists.

In his message on this occasion, Wasi Shah, State Minister for Tourism and Chairman PTDC congratulated his team for making all the arrangements to put up a nice pavilion of Pakistan in this international travel fair and ensuring presence of all regions of Pakistan through joint marketing strategy.

He hoped, “All these effects will greatly contribute to attract more foreign visitors to Pakistan which will not only improve foreign exchange earnings from tourism in Pakistan but will also greatly help in the image building of Pakistan in the western world.”

“The event will provide an opportunity to showcase the great potential of Pakistan’s tourism industry and create linkages with the leading international players of the tourism industry, which will greatly help attract more tourists,” said Aftab Rana, MD PTDC.

This participation is anticipated to enhance the influx of foreign tourists, allowing them to explore and discover the rich tourism potential of Pakistan. Such tourism initiatives play a vital role in contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

The Travel and Adventure Show is an ideal platform for interaction with top international and domestic travel destinations, tour operators, cruise lines, and travel providers. This engagement offers a unique opportunity to present Pakistan’s breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and heritage to a global audience.

Pakistan, renowned as a land of beauty, beckons travelers to experience its unmatched tourism opportunities, from cultural exploration and ecotourism to the discovery of Sikh heritage. The nation is poised to attract a significant number of foreign tourists and expatriate Pakistanis, showcasing the diversity and charm that defines Pakistan as a must-visit destination.