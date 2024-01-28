First Karachi Marathon held successfully

Karachi More than 1,500 runners, including local and foreign athletes, participated in the first certified international marathon in Karachi. The event was organized by Sports in Pakistan in collaboration with the government of Sindh.

Speaking as a chief guest, Dr. Junaid Shah, Minister for Sports, Culture, and Youth, Government of Sindh, said the international marathon in Karachi was a notable success for Pakistan, as this was organized on a high standard similar to marathons held in Paris, London, and New York. The marathon recorded a great achievement for the country to be a regular feature for the country and the city in the future.

The distance categories on offer were the full marathon (42.2km), half marathon (21.1km), 5k (5km), and marathon relay. The Marathon Relay featured teams of participants, in which each participant completed one quarter (10.55km) of the full marathon distance. The course of the event was certified by AIMS and World Athletics, the international governing bodies for long-distance running. The starting line was at Nishan, Pakistan, from where the course headed southeast along the coastline. The timing system made use of state-of-the-art electronic chips.

Handsome cash prizes were handed out to the top finishers in the full marathon, half marathon, and relay categories. As an affirmation of gender equality, the prize amounts were kept equal for both men and women. The winners were given cash prizes of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 500,000 in different categories for different positions.

“We are proud of our efforts to bring a certified marathon to this great city,” said Shoaib Nizami, CEO of Sports in Pakistan, the agency behind the event. “This sports event was not just a race, but a celebration of the enduring spirit of Karachi.”