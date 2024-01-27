Multiple sections of motorway temporarily closed due to dense fog

The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has temporarily closed various sections of motorways amid dense fog to ensure the safety of travelers on Saturday. According to an NHMP spokesperson, the sections include M-2 Thokar Niaz Baig to Farooqabad, M-3 Faizpur to Darkhana, M-4 Sher Shah Interchange to Pindi Bhattian, Faisalabad, Gojra, Shorkot to Gojra, and Shamkot Interchange to Abdul Hakeem Interchange. Similarly, M-5 Zahir Peer to Uch Sharif Interchange, M-11 Mahmood Buti Toll Plaza to Sambaryal, and Mahmood Buti Toll Plaza to Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza. Authorities have urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated with the latest information available at NHMP Helpline 130 and official social media platforms.