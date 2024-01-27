APHC leaders pay glowing tributes to victims of Kupwara massacre

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders paying glowing tributes to the victims of Kupwara massacre on their anniversary have demanded an impartial international probe into all incidents of mass killings in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) to punish the involved Indian troops. According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops had mercilessly killed twenty-seven innocent Kashmiris by resorting to indiscriminate firing in Kupwara town on this day in 1994. The mass killing was carried out by the troops to punish people for observing shutdown on Indian Republic Day, a day ago in that year. The APHC leaders and organizations including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Ahad, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Fayaz Hussain Jafari, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qumi, Ghulam Nabi Waseem, Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Democratic Freedom Movement and human rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in their statements issued in Srinagar said the Kupwara carnage was the worst example of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK. They said that due to the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs the Kashmir dispute had become a focus of attention at the international level. The leaders and organizations deplored that Indian troops involved in Kupwara massacre and other bloodbaths in IIOJK have not been punished till date. They maintained that the Kashmiri people will not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs to go waste and will accomplish their mission at all costs. They appealed to the international community to hold India accountable for its crimes in occupied Kashmir and force it to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations. Meanwhile, APHC-AJK Convener, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, and other leaders including Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiyaz Wani, Altaf Hussain Wani, Syed Gulshan Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed Shah and Muhammad Sultan Butt in their statements issued in Islamabad reminded the world community of its negligence by not putting pressure on India to punish the perpetrators of mass killings in occupied Kashmir. They said despite using every brutal method, India has failed to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission and they are committed to achieve freedom from its illegal occupation.