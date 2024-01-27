Sindh CM, Fed Govt to sign MOU for quarters remodeling

The Sindh and the Federal Governments have approved the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed for the remodelling and development of Jahangir, Martin, Claytor and Pakistan Quarters Project.

The draft of the MOU was prepared by the Ministry of Housing & Works (federal govt) and the Sindh government in consultation with each other which Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has approved, a CM House communique said here on Saturday.

As per the agreement between the two governments, federal and provincial, the MoU would be signed between Ministry of Housing & Works (federal govt), the Sindh government, and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for the implementation of ‘Remodeling and Development of Jahangir, Martin, Claytor and Pakistan Quarters Project’. The old quarters have 335 acres of prime urban land in the middle of the city. At present, there exist government-built residential quarters that are mostly in dilapidated condition. These quarters were initially allotted to federal government employees when Karachi was the Federal Capital. After the capital was shifted from Karachi, the quarters were never retrieved from employees of the federal government.

Most quarters are still occupied by the families of such employees, and some of the quarters have been sold to third parties. There is no allotment or title deed available with any resident. The quarters have outlived their age and are in shabby conditions.

Similarly, land use considering the value of land is inefficient and is a challenge for service providers. Therefore, an MOU would be signed between the Federal and Sindh governments and the KMC for the development of the Jahangir, Martin, Clayton and Pakistan Quarters.

The proposed project would see phase-wise development. In the first phase a comprehensive master plan would be prepared by the KMC. Also, potential sites on vacant land would be identified for the launch of a pilot project for construction of vertical housing structures. After the relocation of the existing residents into newly constructed structures, land would be retrieved and developed as per the master plan.

The objective of the MOU is to enable the parties to undertake the development of Jahangir, Martin, Clayton and Pakistan Quarters in line with the requirements of modern urban life and efficient use of land.

The MOU would set the basis of land sharing between various stakeholders. It is estimated that 40 per cent of land would be required for construction of housing for the residents of the quarters and for an equitable share of the private parties investing in the project. The rest of the land shall be earmarked for the construction of commercial zones by the federal government through private investors under the PPP mode and the development of amenities and allied infrastructure by private investors.

Caretaker Sindh CM said that no person would be deprived of housing and all residents of the quarters would be relocated to new residential buildings. Ownership shall be transferred to the residents. The project would generate private investment by creating equitable rights for potential investors. There would be green areas and the development of high-class amenities to uplift the environment. The commercial zone would generate economic activity.

The federal government would transfer title of residential units to relocated persons and investors. It would also facilitate the development of the retrieved area as per the master plan.

The Sindh government would facilitate fast-track approval of building plans and arrange funds in case it decides to participate in the development as an equity partner. The provincial government would also conduct a socio-economic survey of the area.

The KMC would prepare a comprehensive master plan and phase-wise implementation plan for the development of the area. It would also conduct land use survey. After the completion of activities under the first phase, the parties would review the progress and agree to the timelines of the second phase.