Election Commission KP fines violators of election code of conduct

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Saturday served notices and imposed fines on several violators of the election code of conduct in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The District Monitoring Officer Lower Dir has penalized independent candidate Humayun Khan from Lower Dir PK-15 with a fine of Rs 50,000 and a similar penalty has been imposed on independent candidate Mahboob Shah from Lower Dir PK-7. Additionally, the Chairman of the Village Council in Lower Dir, Murad Rahman faced a fine of Rs 30,000. The fines for these candidates are to be collected by January 29, following which charges will be presented. Meanwhile, the District Monitoring Officer in Peshawar has taken action against political candidates. Muslim League (N) candidate Jalal Khan from Peshawar’s constituency PK-79 has been fined Rs 5,000, while PTI’s candidate Arbab Waseem Hayat and JUI-F’s candidate Abdul Haseeb from Peshawar’s constituency PK-73 have also received fines of Rs 5,000 each.

In another development, the Chairman of the Neighbourhood Council in Bahari Colony, Haji Muhammad Ismail was fined Rs 50,000. Similar to other cases, the fines are to be accumulated by January 29 for further legal action. The District Monitoring Officer in Upper Dir has also taken measures against individuals. Chairman of the Village Council in Nishan Banda, Malik Shahu-Din, was fined Rs 5,000 to be submitted by January 29.