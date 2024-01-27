Luka Doncic, after 73-point effort, chases encore vs. Kings

Only Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant have ever had to produce a follow-up act like the one Luka Doncic faces Saturday night.

The Dallas Mavericks star will be back on the court against the visiting Sacramento Kings, one night after pouring in a career-best and franchise-record 73 points during a 148-143 road win over the Atlanta Hawks. Doncic’s output tied for fourth highest in NBA history with Chamberlain (twice) and David Thompson, whose big outing came in the finale of the 1977-78 season.

Chamberlain owns the NBA record of 100 points and also had a 78-point effort during his dominating career. Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash four years ago Friday, ranks second with an 81-point game. “Those names are special,” Doncic said. “It’s unbelievable.” Doncic made 25 of 33 shots from the field, 8 of 13 3-point attempts and 15 of 16 free throws while helping Dallas end a three-game skid.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd raved about Doncic’s performance during his postgame press conference. “Picasso. This is one of his best paintings,” Kidd said. “This will sell at a high price. Just the way he painted the game. “We needed every point, and he delivered.” Ending the losing streak was on the top of Doncic’s mind as he admitted his individual performance was “probably one of the top” of his six-year career.