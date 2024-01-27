Top-seeded Renata Jamrichova wins junior girls’ title. Japan’s Rei Sakamoto wins boys’ final

MELBOURNE: Top-seeded Renata Jamrichova claimed the Australian Open junior girls´ singles title with a 6-4 6-1 win over 15-year-old Emerson Jones on Saturday. Jamrichova made six aces and saved five of six break points to clinch her first Grand Slam singles´ title in just over an hour on Rod Laver Arena. “I´m just so happy right now,” Jamrichova said. “I played my best this week. At first I started really nervous because of the crowd and of the Rod Laver (Arena), but then I just told myself, just be happy on the court and enjoy every point, just be happy that you can (be) here and play this amazing match.” The 16-year-old Slovakian won the juniors doubles title at Melbourne Park last year and made the semifinals of the juniors’ tournaments at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in a stellar season. In the boys´ final, fourth-seeded Rei Sakamoto of Japan rallied from a set down to beat Jan Kumstat 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5.