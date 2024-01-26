Easypaisa empowers women with first-ever audio Nikahnama in country

In a historic move that shatters taboos and empowers women, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform has unveiled the “Easypaisa Audio Nikahnama”, a groundbreaking initiative that provides women unprecedented access to their crucial matrimonial rights.

Easypaisa has just created ripples across the financial services industry, said a news release issued here on Friday.

This first-of-its-kind innovation in Pakistan leverages the power of technology to overcome literacy barriers and ensure education of the most important contract of life’s most significant moments.

According to the Pakistan Commission on the Status of Women, two-thirds of Pakistani women cannot comprehend their Nikahnama due to literacy limitations, and the remaining 1/3 do not get timely access to the document.

Easypaisa Audio Nikahnama tackles this head-on by offering a free, simple, and accessible solution.

Women can access this audio tool through a free helpline by giving a missed call on the dedicated number (0341-1171222) or download the Easypaisa App and listen to the Nikahnama in seven different languages.

In addition to this, there is a sign language option available in the app to ensure accessibility by all. This empowers women, regardless of their socio-economic class or digital divide to access this information, to understand their rights and obligations within the marriage contract.

Commenting on the development, Rifah Qadri, Head of Marketing & Communications at Easypaisa, said; “For decades, countless Pakistani women have entered marriages without fully understanding the terms of their Nikahnama. This vital document, outlining their rights and responsibilities within the marriage, often remains inaccessible due to illiteracy or lack of awareness.

With the Easypaisa Audio Nikahnama, we are breaking down these barriers and empowering women to make informed decisions about their future. This initiative is not just about technology, it’s about empowering women and promoting transparency, and financial stability which results in building stronger families. By making the Nikahnama accessible to all, we are creating a more informed and empowered generation of women in Pakistan.”

The Easypaisa Audio Nikahnama not only enhances knowledge regarding the marriage contract, but also fosters open communication within marriages, and paves the way for a more equitable future.

With over 40 million registered mobile accounts and counting, Easypaisa has consistently proven itself as a leader in Pakistan’s digital financial services landscape and remains dedicated to its mission of transforming Pakistan into a financially inclusive society through the power of technology.