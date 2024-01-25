Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.34 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 13,341.4 million in the week ended on January 19, 2024 while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $ 8,270.5 million. The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP received IMF tranche under SBA and executed government’s external debt repayments during the week under review. After accounting for all flows, SBP’s reserves recorded a net increase of $ 243 million to reach $ 8,270.5 million, the central bank informed adding that net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,070.9 million. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on January 12, 2024, were $ 13,145.1 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,027.4 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,117.7 million.