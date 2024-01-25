E-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Park launches driving test service

In a significant leap towards digitalizing public services, the e-Khidmat Markaz located at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) has launched Driving Test Service as part of the ongoing Online Driving License initiative.

This pilot project is a collaboration between the Punjab Traffic Police and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), aiming to streamline the process of obtaining driving licenses across the province. The commencement of Driving Test Service in front of the e-Khidmat Center ASTP marks the first step in a broader plan to introduce this facility at all e-Khidmat Maraakaz throughout Punjab. As part of the pilot project, a meeting was held to ensure the seamless integration of Driving Test Services into the existing e-Khidmat framework.