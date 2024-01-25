Virat Kohli named ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for record fourth time

The 35-year-old finished with 1377 runs at an impressive average of 72.47

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli has been awarded the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2023 in recognition of his outstanding performance in the 50-over format.

The 35-year-old secured the award for the fourth time, breaking the previous tie with former South African captain Ab de Villiers, who had won it thrice.

Kohli had an exceptional year with the bat, particularly excelling in the home World Cup, where his contributions significantly contributed to India’s journey to the final.

In 27 matches, he accumulated a total of 1377 runs, also showcasing his versatility by taking a wicket and making 27 catches.

Building on his comeback in 2022, Kohli had a remarkable 2023, reaching peak form in ODIs and culminating in a Player of the Tournament performance at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Player of the tournament at the ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup 2023 😎 The extraordinary India batter has been awarded the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 💥 https://t.co/Ea4KJZMImE — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2024

During the World Cup, he consistently scored at least a half-century in nine out of 11 innings, setting a new record with 765 runs – the highest ever by an individual batter in a men’s Cricket World Cup, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record in 2003.

Kohli concluded the tournament with an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31, including three centuries, one of which came in the crucial semi-final against New Zealand. This century marked his 50th in ODIs, making him the leading century-scorer in the format’s history.

Despite another half-century in the final, Kohli couldn’t lead India to victory, and his dismissal in the final in Ahmedabad emphasized his crucial role in India’s title-winning aspirations.

For the year, Kohli finished with 1377 runs at an impressive average of 72.47, achieving six centuries and eight half-centuries in 24 innings