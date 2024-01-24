SBP to announce monetary policy on January 29

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce monetary policy on Monday January 29, 2024. The central bank, in a statement issued here, informed that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of State Bank of Pakistan will meet on January 29, 2024 to decide about Monetary Policy. Governor SBP, Jameel Ahmad will announce the Monetary Policy decision at a press conference on the same day after the MPC meeting, it added. The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP, in its previous meeting on December 12, 2023, had maintained the policy rate at 22 % while emphasizing on to continue with the tight monetary policy stance and measures for fiscal consolidation.