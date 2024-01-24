England’s Bashir to miss Hyderabad test after visa delay – reports

HYDERABAD: Uncapped England spinner Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the opening test against India following a visa delay, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Bashir, who is of Pakistani heritage, travelled with the squad to Abu Dhabi where England trained before the team arrived in India for the five-test series beginning in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Uncapped Somerset spinner Bashir, however, has returned home to sort out his visa issues, according to the reports.

“I find it particularly frustrating,” England captain Ben Stokes told the British media. “We announced the squad in mid-December, and now ‘Bash’ finds himself without a visa to get here. “I am more frustrated for him. I didn’t want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it’s like to be in the England test team. I feel for him.”

India and Pakistan have soured political relations, and they do not play each other outside multi-team events.

People of Pakistani origin are required to submit additional details for obtaining an Indian visa, according to the website of the Indian High Commission in London. An England team spokesperson was not immediately available to elaborate.

Australia’s Pakistan-born opener Usman Khawaja faced a similar visa delay ahead of their tour of India last year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also complained about a visa issue ahead of last year’s 50-overs World Cup in India.