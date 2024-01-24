Litigations in offing as RFAK parts ways with internationally famed producer

Famed Pakistani music maestros Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali has announced that he will be managed in the future by his wife and other family members, announcing to part ways with his previous management company – spearheaded by globally acclaimed music and concert producer Salman Ahmed – that managed the musician for 12 years.

At a press conference in Lahore, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan announced that his Pakistan Company RFAK will merge into NRK which is being managed by his wife Nida Rahat, It’s understood that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Salman Ahmed took separate paths over several issues related to the singer’s family, lobbying of music promoters globally and disputes related to live shows.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said at the press conference that he was separating his path from the “previous management lovingly and peacefully” but this correspondent understands that not all is well and several litigations are in the offing. “Previously payments were made to the company without my knowledge by the clients and some clients remain trapped. I don’t want the repeat of this episode, so make payments only when I have personally signed on the receiving”.

When Salman Ahmed was contacted, he hit back rejecting all allegations. He said that he is prepared to give full revenue stream paperwork to Pakistan’s Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to set the record straight. Salman Ahmed said: “In 12 years I did over $USD 22 million worth of international business with him and local business of over PKR 12 billion-plus. I was a shield to take the first bullet if need be. Khan Sb has forgotten everything, my devotion and work speak for themselves. I have paperwork for every cent he has taken and now he can justify to the authorities all the taxes he has paid or not paid instead of his huge revenue stream. I am happy to give all paperwork to the FBR and the FIA.”

Salman Ahmed said: “Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sold my sincerity too damn cheap. It is show time now. The world will see the reality.” Together, Rahat and Salman produced magical music, making Rahat among the most sought-after world artists. Before Salman Ahmed started managing Rahat, the artist was well known in Pakistan because of his strong vocal skills but Ahmed turned around everything for the artist and had made him a household name in millions of homes in South Asia and beyond. The University of Oxford awarded the music doctorate to Khan who had thanked Salman Ahmed for his efforts.