CDA faces backlash over Islamabad Zoo repossession plan

The civil society and environmentalists of the federal capital on Wednesday berated the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for its intention to repossess the erstwhile Islamabad Marghazar Zoo, currently operating as the only Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center under the ambit of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB).

The CDA, the development agency of the federal capital, in a recent news article published in a national daily, expressed its intention to regain control of the zoo from the IWMB. However, IWMB plans to revive the closed zoo as a visitors’ information and educational center on wildlife. A civil society member running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organization on the premises of the old zoo, while requesting anonymity, told APP that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) 2020 verdict has clearly stated that Islamabad Zoo should be permanently shut down and that management handed over to IWMB and that IWMB should work towards prevention of cruelty to animals in ICT with the help of govt agencies like Chief Commissioner and IG police offices.

The Wildlife Rescue non-governmental organization is also partnering with the IWMB to assist its operations at the Rescue Center.

He said that through donations from civil society, they support IWMB in running the Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre as they have little funding from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination due to the scarcity of government funding after the 2022 floods.

The IWMB, he said, under the leadership of its chairperson, Rina Saeed Khan, had planned to resurrect a “most modern” ‘Wildlife Conservation and Information Centre.’ Khan said the blueprint for the Wildlife Centre was ready, designed by famous architect Raza Ali Dada, who had created the conceptual design of the Centre.

The wildlife enthusiast was of the view that the CDA already had the land possession of Shakarparian National Park and Lake View Park, where it could conduct its endeavors pertaining to public education and recreation, so why was it after the land of the zoo?

The zoo is next to the Margalla Hills National Park, home to a thriving species of plants, insects, mammals, reptiles, anteaters, etc. “This zoo should be transformed into a well-designed and better-managed public information and education center on the national park’s wildlife as many people are unaware of the species in the national park. We have to co-habitat with wildlife as MHNP is the only living ecosystem of leopards and pangolins next to a human population,” he added. He mentioned that many countries, like Costa Rica, banned and declared wildlife captivity in zoos as illegal. In contrast, in the US and Pakistan, some laws say wildlife captivity is unfair.

He regretted that the Parliament of Pakistan had approved the Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Act, 2023, aimed at empowering the IWMB, but it was not enacted so far as it was not being sent to the President for signing due to red tape.

While citing a similar example to Islamabad Zoo, which faced the worst administration and maltreatment of animals under the CDA regime prior to being shut down, he said that the King’s Zoo in Nepal was converted into an education and wildlife rehabilitation center after the end of the King’s rule in Nepal. It is currently being visited by school students for sensitization and education. It is headed by a vet from Norway with a professional wildlife management degree.

The Chitwan National Park was managed by the Nepali Army, resulting in zero poaching in the protected area, whereas the elephants being released in the national park were used for patrolling by the Nepalese Army, making it the best example of an environment-friendly patrolling without fuel-based jeeps.

When contacted, Chairperson IWMB, Rina Saeed Khan, said any stakeholders including the CD, challenged t, the IHC verdict after the erring judgment was passed, making the decree that the Whitehat be followed in all cases. However, in terms of repossession of the zoo, which was out of the question as per the IHC verdict, the relevant forum was the Court, she added. The zoo’s poor governance and maltreatment of animals gave the country a bad name. In contrast, the Margalla Wildlife Center (currently the Wildlife Rescue Center component is up and running in Islamabad Zoo) has successfully rescued and rehabilitated approximately 381 animals since 2020, including mammals, birds, and reptiles.

Moreover, some 51 different animals, including seven Black Bears, a Bengal Tiger, 15 Rhesus Monkey, an Indian Palm Civet Cat, a Steppe Eagle, 21 Indian Kites, a White Eyed Buzzard, a Booted Eagle, and three Spiny three-tailed lizards, were under the rehabilitation process, she added. Once funding is arranged, the Visitor Information Centre will be added to the public with digital displays (virtual zoo), a theater, and an educational center for children.

When contacted, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination official opined that the issue was communicated to the Ministry, whereas the possession of the zoo could only be done through the Court; otherwise, it would be an illegal occupation of the land. It should have to be contested for solid reasons permitting the CDA to take possession. In contrast, earlier, the Zoo issue was brought to Court due to poor upkeep of the wildlife by the CDA officials, which resulted in the decree allowing the IWMB to take over the zoo’s management for better management of the site, he added.