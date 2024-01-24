Pakistan flights disrupted by widespread fog

The dense fog wreaked havoc on international and domestic flight operations in Pakistan on Wednesday, causing widespread disruptions and delays at various airports across the country.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has reported that a series of diversions, cancellations, and delays occurred, impacting both inbound and outbound flights.

A spokesman of CAA said that among the affected flights, the SIF-743 from Dammam to Lahore was diverted to Karachi. In contrast, several others faced delays and cancellations due to the challenging weather conditions.

The dense fog, described by the CAA spokesman, led to significant disruptions at airports, affecting the travel plans of numerous passengers. The Sharjah Lahore found itself diverted to Karachi, reflecting the severity of the weather conditions. The fog, creating visibility challenges, prompted delays, with flights experiencing extended wait times.

At Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport, the visibility plummeted to a mere 100 meters, causing significant operational challenges. However, there is a glimmer of hope as the forecast suggests an anticipated increase in visibility to 350 meters for two hours.

Similarly, international flights were also not spared from the disruptions-Gulf Air 784 from Bahrain to Peshawar is facing delays, alongside Qatar Airways QR600 from Doha to Peshawar. Air Arabia’s flights from Sharjah, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah to Peshawar and Fly Jinnah’s route from Karachi to Peshawar were all delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

In Peshawar, delays impacted various flights, including those from Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Air Arabia, connecting destinations such as Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah. The Fly Jinnah’s route from Peshawar to Karachi also experienced delays.

The situation escalated, with several other flights facing cancellations. PK 222/231 from Dubai to Multan and Karachi and PK 330/221 from Karachi to Multan and Dubai had to be canceled, leaving passengers stranded and rearranging their travel plans.

The ripple effect continued with Air Arabia’s flight G 9-558/559 from Sharjah to Multan and back, experiencing delays. Additionally, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s 3L-335/336 route from Abu Dhabi to Multan.

As dense fog continues to grip various airports across Pakistan, travelers are grappling with the aftermath of disrupted flight schedules. Potential delays, diversions, and cancellations have become the unfortunate norm, emphasizing the need for passengers to stay informed and check for updates before embarking on their journeys. The aviation authorities are working diligently to navigate the challenges posed by the weather conditions, aiming to restore normalcy to air travel as quickly as possible.