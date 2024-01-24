Traffic Scouts Programme launched for schools, colleges

To address traffic issues around busy and vital roadways, the Lahore Traffic Police have initiated the Traffic Scouts Programme for schools and colleges.

In the initial phase, school guards and helpers were briefed on basic traffic rules, and over 100 educational institutions met with circle officers from the Lahore Traffic Police to discuss administrative matters.

According to a spokesperson for the department, guards and helpers were equipped with traffic violators’ pamphlets and badges. Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar emphasized that the Traffic Scouts Programme scope would be expanded further. Starting from February 1, students would be included in the program, where traffic scouts would educate friends and family about traffic laws. The program aims to enhance the organizational traffic system, with traffic scouts receiving commendations and extra exam marks.

She added that initiative is expected to foster a law-abiding society. Public collaboration is deemed crucial for resolving traffic issues and maintaining organized traffic concluded that traffic fic scouts would assist during school hours and break times, ensuring smooth traffic flow, eliminating roadside parking, and reducing double parking outside scheduled.