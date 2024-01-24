BOI assures support for transferring of ‘Nantong HiTide Biotechnology’

Secretary Board of Investment, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Tuesday assured full support for the establishment and transfer of Nantong HiTide Biotechnology’s to Pakistan.

Secretary Board of Investment, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, hosted a distinguished delegation led by Lin Xyue, President of Nantong HiTide Biotechnology, in a productive meeting at his office, said a press release issued here.

Nantong HiTide, Biotechnology is engaged in Veterinary bio-product manufacturing and supply.

There is an emphasis on innovation and R&D other than production, sales, technology consultation, and service of biological solutions for animal disease control.

Their commitment to providing safe and high-quality products aligns with their dedication to serving farmers in addressing animal health challenges.

The discussions during the meeting centered around a potential collaboration for the development of a foot and mouth disease vaccine in Pakistan.

The proposed collaboration includes potential avenues such as establishing a lab in Pakistan, joint ventures, and research and development partnerships.

Nantong HiTide Biotechnology aims to bring its advanced technology and personalized support to Pakistan’s agriculture and livestock sector.

Chen Shang, a Board Member of HiTide Biotechnology, highlighted the effectiveness and affordability of their vaccines, aiming to enhance animal health for farmers in Pakistan. The company plans to establish a new facility in Pakistan, focusing on the development and production of high-quality vaccines for cattle, pets, poultry, and other animals.

The company will establish its lab in Pakistan and transfer technology. Nantong Hi Tide Biotechnology was established in 2017 by Dr. Lin Xuye, the company stands as a leading private high-tech enterprise, specializing in animal vaccines and adjuvants. Notably, some of the company’s products have outperformed industry giants like Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim.

The company’s interest extends to both private and public sectors in Pakistan, aiming to contribute to the country’s livestock industry. With a commitment to sustainable and healthy development, Nantong HiTide Biotechnology has

actively engaged in animal disease surveillance, diagnosis, testing, prevention, and training services.

Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput expressed strong support for the collaboration, citing the importance of adapting to global circumstances in protecting animal health.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by Pakistan’s farmers, particularly during last year’s floods and diseases affecting a significant number of cattle.

The delegation extended an invitation to Secretary Dr. Sohail Rajput to visit their country and company in China, to foster a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership.