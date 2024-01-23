RDA lodges FIRs against four illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against four illegal housing schemes namely Rahber Joshua Block, Shah-e-Kharasan Valley, New Iqra City/Iqra Residencia and Moon Galaxy Housing Project in Chakri.

The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA lodged FIRs against the owners of four illegal housing schemes namely Arshad Mehmood Rahi, Nabeel Shahzad, Azhar Ali Khan, Saeed Rizwi, Muhammad Arshad Safi and Haq Nawaz in Chakri police station, Rawalpindi, RDA Spokesman said.

He said that the MP&TE Directorate was taking legal action against the illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes. He informed that earlier, the authority had also issued notices to the four illegal housing schemes.

He said RDA had warned that without getting the requisite NOC from RDA for launching of the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc. within the controlled area of RDA, advertisements, marketing and development of the projects are illegal.

RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to check the status of the housing projects on RDA’s official website. The sponsors were also warned to immediately stop the marketing of the unapproved and illegal housing schemes.

He said RDA had sent letters to the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, FIA Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, the District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad and Commissioner Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.

The DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination, he added.