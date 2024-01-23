Interior Ministry establishes control room for General Elections 2024

Caretaker Federal Minister of Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar on Tuesday visited the control room established in the Ministry of Interior for monitoring of security arrangements and law and order situation during the general election 2024.

The caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar appointed Shahid Ashraf Tarar as the Chairman of the Committee for the Security and Administrative Affairs of General Elections 2024. The coordinator National Action Plan briefed the minister in detail about the functioning of the control room on behalf of the Secretary of Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani, who was also present in the meeting.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the officials of the interior ministry while expressing satisfaction with the functioning of the control room and said that the security and law and order situation will be monitored during the elections in the country through the control room.

He said that it is the prime responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan, according to the constitution, to conduct transparent elections in the country and the caretaker government will provide full support to the Election Commission in this regard.

Shahid Ashraf Tarar assured to take all possible measures for the maintenance of the security and law and order situation in the country during the general elections of 2024 and the establishment of a control room is also a link of the same chain. He said that the law and order situation should be monitored all the time direct contact should be maintained with all stakeholders and action should be taken in case of any emergency.

The minister further said that on the instructions of the Prime Minister, all the provinces will also be visited to review the overall security situation and to finalize the arrangements in this regard.