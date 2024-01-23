Canada’s announcement of a 35% reduction in the number of foreign students

Canada has announced a 35% drop in the number of foreign students. According to a media report from Toronto, 364,000 foreign students will be admitted to Canada this year.

According to media reports, the limit for issuing visas to foreign students in Canada has been set at 2 years.

According to media reports, Pakistani students are also included among the foreign students. The decision to reduce the number of students will not apply to Masters and PhD students.

According to media reports, health and housing problems are increasing in Canada due to the increase in the number of foreign students.

According to media reports, in the year 2022, Canada had issued more than 8 lakh study visas