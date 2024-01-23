No Pakistani cricketer is included in the Test Team of the Year either

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Test Team of the Year 2023, which also does not include any Pakistan cricketer.

Pat Cummins of Australia has been appointed as the captain in the team announced by the ICC.

Australia’s Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc have been included in the squad.

England’s Joe Root and Stuart Broad, Sri Lanka’s Dimeth Karuna Ratne and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson are also part of the Team of the Year.

ODI Team of the Year announced, no Pakistani cricketer included

ICC has also included India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the squad.

It should be noted that earlier the ICC had announced the ODI Team of the Year 2023.

India’s Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the team while no Pakistani cricketer was included in the ODI team of the year.

India’s Shibman Gill, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Australia’s Travis Head, Adam Zampa, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, South Africa’s Henrik Klaasen and Marco Jensen are also part of the Team of the Year.