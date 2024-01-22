Elections in Sargodha will not be postponed: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revoked the notification issued by Returning Officers (RO) to defer the elections in NA 83 Sargodha-II and 85 Sargodha-IV. The postponement was initially announced due to the unfortunate demise of the contesting candidate, Sadiq Ali.

A panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the case regarding the postponement of elections in NA-83 and NA-85 Sargodha.

The District Returning Officer (DRO) and Returning Officer (RO) of Sargodha attended the proceedings. The candidate from the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) informed the bench that he received a notice from the Returning Officer (RO) stating that a candidate had passed away, and a death certificate dated January 15 was provided. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the mentioned candidate had died on January 2, and the funeral prayer had taken place on January 3.

A conspiracy was devised to delay the elections in these two constituencies. The Deputy Commissioner of Sargodha conducted an inquiry into the matter. PML-N candidate urged the bench not to postpone the elections.